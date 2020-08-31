Catholic World News

Catholic archbishop blocked from reentry to Belarus

August 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk was stopped by border guards when he tried to re-enter Belarus on August 31 after visiting Poland. The archbishop has voiced support for demonstrators who are bitterly protesting the results of the country’s presidential election earlier this month.

