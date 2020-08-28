Catholic World News

Covid lockdown in England leaves priests struggling for funds

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The article discusses “the complex position of Catholic priests under UK tax law. For the purposes of National Insurance, a mandatory contribution allowing workers to qualify for certain benefits and the state pension, priests are classified as self-employed earners. But clergy are regarded as office holders for income tax purposes, meaning that any remuneration they receive is taxable as general earnings.”

