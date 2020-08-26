Catholic World News

As South Korea revises abortion law, Catholics mobilize to protect unborn life

August 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “South Korea’s president is Catholic, but has not taken a public stand on the abortion law,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!