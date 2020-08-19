Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan to offer opening prayer for Republican convention

August 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan will offer the opening invocation at the Republican Party’s national convention. Other speakers will include Nicholas Sandmann, the high-school student who was the focus of controversy at the 2019 March for Life; and Abby Johnson, the former Planned Parenthood director who has become a pro-life activist.

