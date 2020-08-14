Catholic World News

Biden, in new campaign video, cites example of Pope Francis, nuns

August 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The video comes a month after the presidential candidate criticized a Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Little Sisters of the Poor.

