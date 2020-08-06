Catholic World News

Congressman calls for DOJ investigation into anti-Catholic vandalism

August 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Washington Examiner

CWN Editor's Note: “I find these attacks to be a disturbing trend, happening in multiple areas across the nation, including within my own congressional district,” said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), who is Catholic.

