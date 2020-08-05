Catholic World News

Pontifical academy defends Covid document that did not mention God

August 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy for Life’s recent document is entitled “Useful information on the Document of the Pontifical Academy for Life: Humana Communitas in the age of pandemic: untimely meditations on life’s rebirth.” (Phil Lawler commentary).

