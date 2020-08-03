Catholic World News

Massachusetts city recognizes polyamorous relationships

August 03, 2020

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: “Under its new domestic partnership ordinance, the city of Somerville now grants polyamorous groups the rights held by spouses in marriage,” according to the report.

