US ambassador for religious liberty warns Vatican: China can’t be trusted

August 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “If I were a Vatican official and seeing this is who I am dealing with, and this is how they are going to deal with me, it would cause me great pause to think about how can I trust and work with these other individuals that are spying on me,” Ambassador Sam Brownback said following a report that China hacked into Vatican computer systems.

