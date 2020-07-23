Catholic World News

Bishops launch year of intercultural conversations with young adults, ministry leaders

July 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The initiative, entitled Journeying Together, is meant to explore the Church’s engagement with young people of diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds and mobilize the faithful on issues and concerns related to culture and race in the United States,” according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “We have been very intentional about making sure every cultural family has their voice represented and a seat at the table as we journey together,” said Archbishop Nelson Pérez of Philadelphia.

