Catholic World News

At least 9 bishops have died of CO19

July 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The most recent death is that of Bishop Henrique Soares da Costa of Palmares (Brazil), 57.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!