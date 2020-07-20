Catholic World News

Turkey’s Erdogan visits Hagia Sophia after reconversion to mosque

July 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on Al Jazeera

CWN Editor's Note: “The Diyanet, the country’s religious authority, said Christian icons would be curtained off and unlit ‘through appropriate means during prayer times,’” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

