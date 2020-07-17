Catholic World News

Evangelical churches challenge California governor’s restrictions

July 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Three Evangelical churches in California have filed a court challenge against the emergency order by Governor Gavin Newsom that forbids singing in churches.

