Catholic World News

Pakistani Catholic girl, kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam, has been raped and is pregnant

July 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “Islamic radicals in Pakistan prevent the judicial system from having full autonomy,” according to the report. “When it is a matter of the rights of the religious minorities, there are often long delays, since these cases are considered neither urgent, nor a priority ... There are around 2000 such cases per year, whether reported or not.”

