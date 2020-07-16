Catholic World News

Chinese state hackers target Hong Kong Catholic Church

July 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “China’s government hackers have targeted members of the Hong Kong Catholic Church in a series of spear-phishing operations traced back to May this year,” according to the report.

