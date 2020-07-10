Catholic World News

Almost 30% of regular Mass-goers never go to Confession, Philadelphia survey finds

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Seventy-five percent of them reported that they go to confession once or twice a year or never, and that ‘never’ portion was almost 30%,” said Meghan Cokeley, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s evangelization director, following a survey of 17,000 area Catholics. “These are regular Mass-goers … our ministry leaders, parish council members, finance council people.”

