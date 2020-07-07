Catholic World News

Christian presence in Iraq’s Nineveh Plains faces ‘extinction’

July 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian presence in Iraq’s Nineveh Plains region is “endangered with extinction,” according to a new study by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN). Christians fled their homes in the region during the Islamic State’s invasion in 2014. Upon their return, they have faced violence and harassment from Islamic militants, as well as administrative corruption and discrimination. ACN projects that the region’s Christian population could soon drop to 23,000: just one-fifth of what it was in 2014.

