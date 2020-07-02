Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen prepared to be arrested

July 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen acknowledges that he could be arrested under the terms of Hong Kong’s new security law, and is prepared to face imprisonment. Officials have already arrested scores of political dissidents.

