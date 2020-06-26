Catholic World News

Exclusive: Archbishop Vigano answers criticism

June 26, 2020

In answer to questions from CWN editor Phil Lawler, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has issued a provocative new statement clarifying and expanding on his views on the doctrinal and pastoral problems that have arisen since Vatican II, the role of the Council in giving rise to those problems, and the need for “an act of humility that all of us, beginning with the hierarchy and the Pope, must carry out: recognizing the infiltration of the enemy into the heart of the Church.”

