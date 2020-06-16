Catholic World News

Chinese Communists’ nod for bishop deepens division

June 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Recently, the Chinese government officially recognized an 83-year-old Catholic bishop who had led the ‘underground’ Church for more than 20 years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!