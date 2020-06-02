Catholic World News

Two Canadian dioceses merged

June 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The June 1 decision follows two similar decisions in May, when Pope Francis merged two Ontario dioceses and merged two Alaskan dioceses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!