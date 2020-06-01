Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols questions UK’s continued closing of churches

June 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: “This week’s announcements by the Prime Minister that some indoor sales premises can open tomorrow and that most shops can open on 15 June, questions directly the reasons why our churches remain closed,” Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster preached on Pentecost Sunday. “We are told that these openings, which are to be carefully managed, are based on the need to encourage key activities to start up again. Why are churches excluded from this decision?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!