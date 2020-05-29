Catholic World News

Australian state lifts ‘double standard’ restrictions on church gatherings

May 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, who had complained about a “double standard” in regulations that placed tighter restrictions on church gatherings, has applauded a move by the state of New South Wales to ease those restrictions, allowing churches—like restaurants—to admit up to 50 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!