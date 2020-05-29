Pope thanks Jesuit center for assisting refugees in Rome

Catholic World News

May 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the Astalli Center in 2013 and commemorated its 35th anniversary in 2016.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!