Catholic World News

Oklahoma governor signs pro-life health coverage act

May 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: The Nondiscrimination in Health Care Coverage Act, drafted by pro-life advocates, “prohibits use of Quality-Adjusted Life Years (QALYs) as a measure of whether a health-care service should be covered by insurance or other health reimbursement,” according to the National Right to Life News. “Under a QALY system, the lives of persons with disabilities are deemed less valuable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!