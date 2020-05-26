Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre reopens, but guidelines for public access still under review

May 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The basilica failed to reopen for the faithful on the day it had been scheduled to reopen.

