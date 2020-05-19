Catholic World News

Filipino bishop rips blanket restriction on church gatherings

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Broderick Pabillo, the apostolic administrator of Manila, said that new emergency rules restricting religious gatherings to five people are “laughable.” He pointed out first that other institutions—such as stores and factories—did not work under similar restrictions. Second, he remarked, “There are many churches with different sizes,” and a “one-size-fits-all directive is really unreasonable.”

