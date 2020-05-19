Catholic World News

Learn from John Paul and ‘enter Christ with your whole life,’ Pope Francis tells Kraków’s young people

May 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On the centenary of Pope St. John Paul II’s birth, Pope Francis sent a video message to the young people of Kraków, where John Paul was ordained a priest in 1946 and served as archbishop from 1964 to 1978.

