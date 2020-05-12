Catholic World News

Parishes facing financial crises in Boston archdiocese

May 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: With weekly collections stopped because of the CO19 lockdown, most of the parishes in the Boston archdiocese are facing serious financial shortages, and working with archdiocesan officials to find solutions. The archdiocese, which has closed or merged scores of parishes in the past two decades, had already faced a budget crunch before the lockdown began.

