Catholic World News

In Egypt, Coptic Orthodox Patriarch issues CO19 wedding regulations

May 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “A maximum of four people can participate in the celebration, in addition to the spouses, the priest and the deacon,” according to the report. “The wedding ceremony cannot be followed by celebrations and convivial moments, and the spouses—to whom a medical examination is strongly recommended before the rite—will have to dress soberly, renouncing traditional ceremonial clothes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!