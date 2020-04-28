Catholic World News

Obey restrictions on churches, Pope urges

April 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At morning Mass on April 28, Pope Francis called for “prudence and obedience” to public restrictions as Italy gradually emerges from a CO19 lockdown. The Pope’s comments came shortly after the Italian bishops’ conference had issued a statement criticizing a continued ban on church services.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!