Jesus helps us turn from self-centeredness to God: papal Regina Caeli address

April 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear brothers and sisters, in life we are always journeying,” Pope Francis said in his April 26 Regina Caeli address (video), in which he commented on Luke 24:13-35, the Gospel of the day. “And we become what we go towards. Let us choose the way of God, not of the self; the way of ‘yes,’ not the way of ‘if.’ We will discover that there are no unexpected events, no uphill path, no night that cannot be faced with Jesus. May Our Lady, Mother of the journey, who by receiving the Word made her entire life a ‘yes’ to God, show us the way.”

