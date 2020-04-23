Catholic World News

‘Hunger is a current cry,’ Paraguay’s bishops warn

April 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We must take action to alleviate and treat the food and economic crisis that accompanies the development of social isolation measures,” the bishops of the South American nation said, as they called upon Church institutions “to fulfill, within our limits, the command of the Lord, who said to his disciples: ‘Give them some food yourselves.’” (Mark 6:37)

