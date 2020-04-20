Catholic World News

Congregation for Eastern Churches sets up CO19 emergency fund

April 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us all pray [to] God the Father to free us from the evils afflicting humanity, as we join in acts of genuine solidarity and brotherly love,” the Congregation for Eastern Churches said in its statement on the establishment of the fund. Ten ventilators have been sent to Syria, and three to the Holy Land.

