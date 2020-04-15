Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell sees ties between his trial, Vatican economic reforms

April 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell told an interviewer that many Vatican officials believe his trial on sex-abuse charges was connected with his efforts to reform Vatican financial affairs. “Most of the senior people in Rome who are in any way sympathetic to financial reform believe that they are,” he said—although he added that he had no evidence to show the connection. The Australian cardinal said that his work in the Secretariat for Economic Affairs has been “massively vindicated” by later events.

