Catholic World News

The Resurrection of Christ is the ‘contagion of hope,’ Pope says in Easter message

April 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video, booklet) and bestowed his Easter blessing Urbi et Orbi [To the City and the World]. “Today the Church’s proclamation echoes throughout the world: ‘Jesus Christ is risen!’ – ‘He is truly risen!’” he said at the beginning of his Easter message. “Like a new flame this Good News springs up in the night: the night of a world already faced with epochal challenges and now oppressed by a pandemic severely testing our whole human family. In this night, the Church’s voice rings out: ‘Christ, my hope, has arisen!’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!