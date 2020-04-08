Catholic World News

Italian priest kidnapped in Niger shown in jihadist video: report

April 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pierluigi Maccalli, SMA, was abducted in 2018. “The news [that the priest is alive] fills us with joy and hope,” said the superior general of the Society of African Missions. “However, we must all remain very cautious.”

