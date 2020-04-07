Catholic World News

Pope establishes emergency CO19 fund, donates $750,000

April 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This fund has the aim of supporting the presence of the Church in mission territories, which also suffers the consequences of coronavirus,” said Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, president of the Pontifical Mission Societies. “Through the Church’s activity of preaching the Gospel and of practical aid through our vast network, we can show that no one is alone in this crisis.”

