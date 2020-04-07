Catholic World News

‘Welcomed by many, devastating for others’: Australian bishops react to Pell decision

April 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “Today’s outcome will be welcomed by many, including those who have believed in the Cardinal’s innocence throughout this lengthy process,” Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the bishops’ conference, said following the Australian High Court decision that overturned Cardinal George Pell’s sex abuse conviction. “We also recognize that the High Court’s decision will be devastating for others.” Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney struck a different tone: “I welcome today’s exoneration of Cardinal George Pell in a unanimous decision of the High Court of Australia. The Cardinal has always maintained his innocence and today’s decision confirms his conviction was wrong.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!