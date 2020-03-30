Catholic World News

In some parts of Africa’s most populous nation, streets deserted and Masses broadcast on TV

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The situation [in Nigeria], however, varies between different states,” said Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos. “Here, gatherings of more than 20 people are banned and, consequently, Masses with people have been suspended.” However, another prelate, Archbishop John Obinna of Owerri, said, “We will continue to observe the traditional handshake of peace during Masses and continue giving Holy Communion to worshippers on their tongues.”

