Pope, at Mass, prays for those who are hungry because they have lost work

March 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on March 28 (video), Pope Francis exhorted priests not to be an elite spiritual class separated from the people. The Pope invited those watching the Mass to pray Cardinal Rafael Merry del Val’s act of spiritual communion. The Mass concluded with adoration and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament and the chanting of the Ave Regina Caelorum.

