Catholic World News

Vatican’s daily paper suspends print edition

March 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “It is only the second time in its more than 150-year history that L’Osservatore Romano will cease printing,” the Associated Press reported. “The other time was on Sept. 20, 1870, when Italian forces entered Rome.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!