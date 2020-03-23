Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich asks parishes to ring bells 5 times a day as a common call to prayer

March 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Our hope is that people will have the experience of being united in prayer, especially at a time when we are isolated,” Chicago’s archbishop said. “We invite our neighbors throughout the archdiocese to join in pausing and lifting up in prayer all affected, so they will know of our support.”

