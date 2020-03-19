USCCB comes to defense of Catholic Relief Services
March 19, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Following recent reports that Catholic Relief Services has supported programs that violate Catholic moral teaching, the USCCB executive committee said that “CRS stands in firm defense of life. Criticisms to the contrary should not detract from the powerful impact your donations have on the lives of otherwise forgotten suffering populations.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 5:01 PM ET USA
I prefer to voluntarily give to _practicing_ Catholic charities. "Otherwise forgotten suffering populations"? Whose fault is it that they are "otherwise forgotten"? Imagine the explosion of _practicing_ Catholic charities that could serve these "forgotten" people with both secular _and_ spiritual support if our secular taxes were limited to the amount we give to our Church and our _practicing_ Catholic charities. I will continue to give my support to the those that live their Catholic faith.