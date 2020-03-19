Catholic World News

USCCB comes to defense of Catholic Relief Services

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following recent reports that Catholic Relief Services has supported programs that violate Catholic moral teaching, the USCCB executive committee said that “CRS stands in firm defense of life. Criticisms to the contrary should not detract from the powerful impact your donations have on the lives of otherwise forgotten suffering populations.”

