At weekday Mass, Pope prays for those who have died from coronavirus

March 19, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on March 18 (video), Pope Francis preached on Deuteronomy 4:1, 5-9 and Matthew 5:17-19, the readings of the day. The Mass concluded with Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction.

