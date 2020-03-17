Catholic World News

Indian bishop will face trial on rape charge

March 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Daiji World

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal will face trial for sexual assault, after a court in India rejected his bid to dismiss the charges. The bishop—who has stepped down from his post in the Jalandar diocese—is accused of molesting a nun; he denies the charge.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!