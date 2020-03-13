Catholic World News

Ohio, Raleigh, Lexington bishops waive Sunday obligation but do not cancel Masses

March 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina recommended the cancellation of worship services and other gatherings of 100 or more people. “Based on this directive, I am waiving the obligation for the faithful to attend Sunday Mass in the Diocese of Raleigh,” said Bishop Luis Zarama. “I am not, however, issuing a diocesan-wide cancellation of all Masses ... The celebration of the Eucharist is the life and foundation of our Church.” The Ohio bishops made a similar decision, as did the bishop of Lexington (KY).

