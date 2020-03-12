Catholic World News
God speaks to us in times of suffering, Pope writes in letter to people of northern Italy
March 12, 2020
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope published his letter in Il Mattino, a newspaper in Padua.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!