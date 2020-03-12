Catholic World News

Pope offers Mass for the imprisoned, preaches on worldly vanity and the Cross

March 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on March 11 (video), Pope Francis preached on Jeremiah 18:18-20 and Matthew 20:17-28, the readings of the day. “Vanity—the spirit of the world—is the path the devil offers to drive us from the Cross of Christ,” the Pope said (and tweeted). “Let us ask the Lord for the grace to discern the Lord’s path, which is the Cross, from the world’s path, which is vanity.”

