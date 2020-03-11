Catholic World News

Australian high court hears Cardinal Pell’s appeal

March 11, 2020

Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Australia’s highest court has begun hearing Cardinal George Pell’s appeal of his sex-abuse conviction. In the first day of the hearing, the court heard the cardinal’s lawyer argue “the sheer unlikelihood” of the prosecution’s case.

